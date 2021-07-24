R. Kelly crisis manager allegedly bribed Cook County clerk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crisis manager for R. Kelly allegedly bribed a Cook County clerk in 2019 for information on the case against the singer.The allegations were made in a filing by federal prosecutors in New York as part of Kelly's racketeering trial, which is set to start next month.Prosecutors also allege that in 2001, Kelly had a member of his staff pay an Illinois state employee for a fake ID for the late singer Aaliyah.In a statement, the Cook County Circuit Court clerk said, "I want to be very clear that any type of corruption or inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated under my administration. The incident that allegedly occurred between a Cook County clerk and an R. Kelly representative took place before my tenure and we will open an investigation into this matter to ensure anyone who may have been involved does not remain a part of our Office."The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling R&B singer is charged with leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.The case is only part of the legal peril facing the singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly. He also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. He denies ever abusing anyone.