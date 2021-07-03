R Kelly allegations: Singer tries again to secure release from jail

In a court filing, his lawyers claim that since Kelly has been moved to a prison in Brooklyn, he has not been able to meet with his lawyers.
They also claim phone access to him has been difficult.
In April of last year, Kelly sought release on bond due to the pandemic, but his request was denied.
In her ruling, Eastern District of New York Judge Ann Donnelly said that Kelly, "has not established compelling reasons warranting his release."
Kelly's trial for child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering is set to start in August.
Kelly was moved from the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center to a Brooklyn detention center last week ahead of the New York trial.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website confirmed that Kelly had been moved.
Previous coverage:
R Kelly news: R&B singer moves from Chicago jail to Brooklyn detention center ahead of trial
R. Kelly's lawyers request to withdraw from NY racketeering trial; others say they were fired
R Kelly New York racketeering trial pushed again over COVID-19 concerns
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after Trump Tower fight on singer's birthday
Federal records reveal wide scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation
R. Kelly hit with new bribery charges in NYC, prosecutors say
Judge denies bid to raise R. Kelly's bond in state case
R. Kelly trial date set on federal sex crimes charges filed in Chicago
R. Kelly facing new underage prostitution charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
R. Kelly held without bond following Tuesday's arraignment on federal sex crime charges