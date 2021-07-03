jail

R Kelly allegations: Singer tries again to secure release from jail

R Kelly racketeering trial scheduled to start next month in New York
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Latest on R Kelly: Singer tries again to secure release

NEW YORK (WLS) -- R. Kelly is still attempting to get released from jail ahead of his trial in New York.

In a court filing, his lawyers claim that since Kelly has been moved to a prison in Brooklyn, he has not been able to meet with his lawyers.

They also claim phone access to him has been difficult.

In April of last year, Kelly sought release on bond due to the pandemic, but his request was denied.

In her ruling, Eastern District of New York Judge Ann Donnelly said that Kelly, "has not established compelling reasons warranting his release."

Kelly's trial for child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering is set to start in August.

Kelly was moved from the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center to a Brooklyn detention center last week ahead of the New York trial.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website confirmed that Kelly had been moved.

