R Kelly case: Kim Foxx expected to give update on 4 pending sex abuse cases

Where is R Kelly? Embattled singer serving 30-year sentence in federal prison in New York

Why is R Kelly in jail? The embattled singer was convicted on cases in New York and Chicago, and is currently awaiting another sentencing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is expected to give an update on four pending sexual abuse cases involving embattled singer R. Kelly Monday afternoon.

Kelly was convicted of three counts of child porn and three counts of enticing a minor last year in a Chicago federal court.

He's expected to be sentenced on those cases next month.

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence in federal prison in New York.

Earlier this month, Kelly's lawyers were arguing to dismiss sex abuse charges against the singer by several women in Chicago.

