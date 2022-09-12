Closing arguments expected to begin in Chicago R Kelly trial

Former manager, Darrell McDavid, also named in complaint

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attorneys are expected to begin closing arguments Monday morning in R. Kelly's federal trial at the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago.

Closing arguments are expected to begin at 10 a.m. in the R &B singer's federal trial.

R. Kelly is charged with trial-fixing, child pornography and enticing minors for sex.

The 55-year-old has been the subject of different sexual abuse allegations for nearly two decades.

Kelly was already sentenced to 30 years in prison, after he was convicted in a separate case in New York.

This complaint also names Kelly's former manager, Darrell McDavid, and employee, Milton Brown, for allegedly paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover child sex tapes.

ABC7 Chicago legal analyst Gil Soffer weighed in on what he expects jurors will hear during closing arguments.

"If convicted here, R. Kelly is looking at decades in jail, and we have to remember he already has been sentenced to decades in jail in the New York conviction, so effectively we're looking at life imprisonment for him," Soffer said.