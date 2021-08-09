Latest on R Kelly: Jury selection starts Monday for New York racketeering trial

Previous coverage:

NEW YORK (WLS) -- The legal delays are over, and jury selection starts Monday in the New York trial of singer R. Kelly.He's facing federal racketeering charges for allegedly sexually abusing young teens.He's still facing trial in Chicago on similar charges.This time R Kelly's trial is in Brooklyn, where he faces extensive racketeering charges.The R&B recording artist was charged with leading what prosecutors call a "criminal enterprise" of his own employees who allegedly helped him recruit women and girls for sex and pornography.The charges involve six different women and girls, who aren't named in court filings."This is literally years-worth of sexual exploitation that's been charged in some very powerful criminal counts," ABC 7 Chicago legal analyst Gil Soffer said. "We just don't often see charges of this depth and this breath."Leading up to the New York trial, last month federal prosecutors aired new allegations Kelly had sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy and aspiring musician whom he met in 2006.And the government wants jurors in the upcoming trial to hear said claims."When the government's trying to introduce evidence that isn't squarely about what's being charged those incidents, but about related incidents, similar conduct, that evidence might come in and might not come in; it's up to the court," Soffer said.The Grammy Award-winning singer has denied ever abusing anyone as recently as last month.Jury selection is expected to begin in New York federal court, with opening statements to follow a little over a week later."That's a very important process. The sides will have an opportunity either to question jurors themselves, and the judge will pose questions to jurors. The jurors will be answering written questions," Soffer said.Soffer said given the fact the 54-year-old has charges pending in other states. This trial could have implications for his other cases, like the one in Chicago."All eyes are on this one because if this charge, if these charges, result in a conviction, then those other cases might not necessarily move forward," Soffer said. "Or if they do, they might move forward under a plea agreement."