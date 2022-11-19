Young Raleigh Christmas Parade performer hit, seriously injured by out-of-control truck

RALEIGH, N.C. -- At least one person was injured at the Raleigh Christmas Parade when a truck careened out of control and hit someone in North Carolina.

Multiple witnesses said the white truck with the CC & Co. Dance float lost control. That dance troupe had 200 performers in the parade, with some as young as 5 years old.

People said they heard the driver screaming out of the truck's window that he had lost control and couldn't stop the vehicle.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened, but it appears that the out-of-control truck hit a young girl and seriously injured her. The accident happened at Hillsborough Road at Boylan Avenue.

That intersection is closed indefinitely while police conduct their investigation. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid that area.

"Our hearts and prayers are just truly with the family right now and just with all of those who have been with this event. That's just all we can do is ask people to pray right now and lift them up," Jennifer Martin with Shop Local Raleigh said.

The Raleigh Christmas Parade has officially been canceled because of the incident.