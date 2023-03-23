Ramadan 2023: Chicago area Muslims begin holy month observance with acts of charity

Observance of Ramadan, a holy month of sacrifice for millions of Muslims around the world, began Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Observance of Ramadan, a holy month of sacrifice for millions of Muslims around the world, began Thursday.

"Ramadan is a giving month," said Faten Salameh, case manager at Islamic Circle of North America. "It's a self-discipline month, it's to be more humble, to be more giving."

For the next 30 days, Muslims will abstain from food, drink and sensual pleasures between dusk and dawn. Daily prayer and spiritual reflection is prioritized, and one of the most important parts of the month with charity and community service.

On the Northwest Side Thursday, the ICNA fed more than 250 people at a food pantry, and plan to serve even more on Saturday.

"IT's very good they help people every time, not just in Ramadan," said Nadia Gorgees, food pantry recipient.

The line of people stretched down the block on Devon, demonstrating the need for the food pantry's services. They do these giveaways weekly, but with Ramadan's beginning, the charity is even more important.

"In Islam, I cannot go to sleep knowing my neighbor doesn't have any food or anything to sleep on, so this recharges us to give more," Salameh said.

The celebration of Ramadan this year is also unique because it will overlap with Passover and Easter, which is unusual because the Muslim, Jewish and Christian holidays are based off different calendars and calculations.