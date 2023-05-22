Three men cut a hole in a wall to break into the Ramallah Jewelry and wait for the owner, who they later beat and robbed, Oak Lawn, IL police said.

3 men cut hole in wall to break into Oak Lawn jewelry store before beating, robbing owner: police

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- The search is on for three men who beat up a south suburban jewelry store owner on Monday afternoon before getting away with merchandise.

Police said the three entered an empty business next door to Ramallah Jewelry in Oak Lawn, and then cut a hole in the wall to get inside the store.

SEE ALSO | Chicago crime: Armed group carries out 9 robberies within 1 hour on Northwest Side, police say

Then they waited for the owner to arrive and demanded the keys to the safe and display cases, hitting the owner in the process, police said.

The store owner was treated on the scene for his minor injuries, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 708-613-8477. Police did not immediately provide further information about the robbery.