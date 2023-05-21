Chicago crime: Armed group carries out 9 robberies within 1 hour on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed group carried out nine robberies across five Northwest Side neighborhoods within just one hour on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the robberies happened between 12:27 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. in the Bucktown, Wicker Park, Logan Square, Palmer Square and Avondale.

In each robbery, four male offenders jumped out of their vehicle before pointing handguns at the victim and demanding their belongings, police said. In one incident, an offender hit a victim on the head with his gun.

The offenders are described as males, between 15 and 21 years old, who wear black hoodies and ski masks.

The robberies come after a string of similar incidents on the Northwest Side last weekend. One of those robberies was caught on camera.

Sunday's robberies happened at the following times and locations:

2000 Block of West Webster Ave at 12:27 a.m.

1200 Block of North Damen Ave at 12:30 a.m.

2700 Block of North Milwaukee Ave at 1 a.m.

2200 Block of West Webster Ave at 1:03 a.m.

2600 Block of North Kedzie Ave at 1:05 a.m.

2900 Block of West Armitage Ave at 1:08 a.m.

3000 Block of North Kimball Ave at 1:15 a.m.

3200 Block of North Elston Ave at 1:26 a.m.

3100 Block of North California Ave at 1:30 a.m.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood