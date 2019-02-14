SEE INSIDE: Al Capone's home on Chicago's South Side for sale

CHICAGO (WLS) --Want to own a piece of Chicago history? A home where infamous gangster Al Capone once lived with his wife, mother and sister is on the market.
RELATED: 'Great Gastby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
The two-flat in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side is listed for $109,000. The six-bedroom home sits on a double lot at 7244 S. Prairie Avenue and features hardwood floors, wood trim and large, octagon-style living rooms in each unit.
According to listing agent Ryan Smith, the property is one of the first homes Capone purchased in Chicago. The listing happens to coincide with the 90th anniversary of the "St. Valentine's Day Massacre," when seven rivals of Capone's gang were gunned down in a garage in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood on February 14, 1929.
RELATED: Historic Gold Coast mansion hits market for $21.9 million
To view the Re/Max Properties listing, click here.