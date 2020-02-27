vote 2020

Vote 2020: Election Information for Voting in Illinois

Register to Vote, Early Voting, Polling Info for Election Day
The Illinois General Primary is March 17, 2020.

Early voting with grade period registration for the primary election is Feb. 6 through March 16., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. Click here to find your primary early voting location.

The general election will be held on November 3, 2020. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

By-mail voter registration in Illinois ends on October 6. Online voter registration ends on October 18.

Grace period voter registration in Illinois runs from October 7 through Election Day. All grace period voter registration must be done in person.

To find the nearest location to register to vote during the grace period:

Illinois State Board of Elections Springfield Office: 217-782-4141

Illinois State Board of Elections Chicago Office: 312-814-6440

Click here to see the 2020 Illinois primary candidates

Early Voting

Early voting information and locations for Illinois

Early voting information and locations for Indiana

Early voting information and locations for Wisconsin

To find your polling place and local ballot:

Cook County Voter Information

Will County Voter Information

Kane County Voter Information

DuPage County Voter Information

McHenry County Voter Information

Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information

Chicago Board of Elections

Illinois Voter Information

Illinois Voter FAQ

Illinois Absentee Voting Information

Register to Vote FAQ Illinois

Register to Vote Online Illinois

Indiana Voter Information

Indiana Absentee Voting Information

Indiana Voter Registration

Indiana Voter FAQ

Wisconsin Voter Information

Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information

Wisconsin Voter Registration

Wisconsin Voter FAQ

Federal Government and Voter Resources

The White House

Contact your U.S. Senator

U.S. Senate

Write your U.S. Representative

U.S. House of Representatives

Other Voter Guides and Voter Information



League of Women Voters of Illinois Voter Guide

Money in State Politics

Money in U.S. Elections
