Register to vote: Rainbow PUSH holds 'get out the vote' event in Chicago

Want to register to vote in Illinois? Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rainbow PUSH and a traveling campaign held a get out the vote event in Chicago Monday.

They arrived with a police escort in a motorcade, with the objective of making more voices heard at the ballot box.

"We're not telling you how to vote, we just want you to vote," said Bishop Tavis Grant, Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The group of mostly African American voters hoped to spread the word and get voters to the polls with an emphasis on early voting. The Loop Super Site is filled with dozens of voting booths and can accommodate a huge crowd.

In addition to Rainbow PUSH members in Chicago, the buses are part of a national voter group traveling across the country working to register as many new voters as possible.

The tour is stopping in at least 25 cities in October in advance of Election Day on Nov. 8.

In Illinois, early voting runs right through Election Day, and you can register to vote on site at any early voting location and then vote immediately afterward.