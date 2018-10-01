Registration deadline for CPD entrance exam Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Monday, Oct. 1, is the deadline to sign up to take the Chicago Police Department's entry exam. The city plans to add hundreds of new officers to the force.
After 18 months on the job, officers earn more than $70,000 a year.
While the deadline to register for the entrance test is today, the exam is set for Saturday, December 8.
To take the exam, applicants must be 20 years old by March 1, 2019. Applicants must be younger than 40 during the hiring process. The exam is free.
For more information on the exam and requirements visit: https://home.chicagopolice.org/bethechange/