Vatican summit on Catholic Church sex abuse crisis begins

Each day of the historic summit inside the Vatican will focus on a theme related to the sex abuse crisis: responsibility, accountability, and transparency.

A historic event for the Catholic Church began Thursday. Bishops from around the world gathered at the Vatican to discuss the clergy sex abuse crisis.Cardinal Blase Cupich plays a big role in the summit.The first day of the summit focuses on the responsibility Catholic leaders should carry - not only for what has happened regarding abuse in the past, but for addressing the issue to prevent it in the future.It's a "scourge" on the church, as Pope Francis himself put it, opening the first session of the summit. He said the "Holy people of God..." expect "concrete and effective measures" to come out of this meeting.Cardinal Cupich sat at the pope's side. Chicago's cardinal played a prominent role in the organization of the summit. Not merely in the order of who will speak, but as the Cardinal has said, directing it toward clear policies for handling abuse cases and what penalties bishops themselves should face if they personally do not act to stop abuse or punish offenders.Nearly 200 global Catholic leaders are at the summit. A significant part of this meeting is making sure that the church's rules for handling abuse cases are uniform - and uniformly enforced - in countries around the world.A fact not lost on those at the Vatican is that many people are demanding action. That comes, not from a summit meeting in Rome, but from action back home.This meeting is meant to be a crossroads for the Catholic Church, hopefully restoring faith in people - priests and leaders - to do the right thing.