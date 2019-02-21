RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Vatican summit on Catholic Church sex abuse crisis begins

EMBED </>More Videos

Bishops from around the world are gathered at the Vatican to discuss the clergy sex abuse crisis.

By and Ross Weidner
ROME (WLS) --
A historic event for the Catholic Church began Thursday. Bishops from around the world gathered at the Vatican to discuss the clergy sex abuse crisis.

Cardinal Blase Cupich plays a big role in the summit.

RELATED: Rome summit on Catholic church sex abuse set to begin, survivors watching closely
EMBED More News Videos

Each day of the historic summit inside the Vatican will focus on a theme related to the sex abuse crisis: responsibility, accountability, and transparency.



The first day of the summit focuses on the responsibility Catholic leaders should carry - not only for what has happened regarding abuse in the past, but for addressing the issue to prevent it in the future.

It's a "scourge" on the church, as Pope Francis himself put it, opening the first session of the summit. He said the "Holy people of God..." expect "concrete and effective measures" to come out of this meeting.

Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
The Catholic Church's sexual abuse crisis is a global problem with lasting grave impact.


Cardinal Cupich sat at the pope's side. Chicago's cardinal played a prominent role in the organization of the summit. Not merely in the order of who will speak, but as the Cardinal has said, directing it toward clear policies for handling abuse cases and what penalties bishops themselves should face if they personally do not act to stop abuse or punish offenders.

Nearly 200 global Catholic leaders are at the summit. A significant part of this meeting is making sure that the church's rules for handling abuse cases are uniform - and uniformly enforced - in countries around the world.

A fact not lost on those at the Vatican is that many people are demanding action. That comes, not from a summit meeting in Rome, but from action back home.

This meeting is meant to be a crossroads for the Catholic Church, hopefully restoring faith in people - priests and leaders - to do the right thing.

RELATED STORIES:

Roman Catholic Church leaders gather at Vatican for global meeting on clergy sex abuse

AG Madigan: There are more abusive priests than dioceses disclosed

Illinois sex abuse investigation finds Catholic Church withheld names of at least 500 accused priests

Illinois attorney general will begin look at Roman Catholic dioceses in state

Chicago Archdiocese denies existence of "secret files"

Cardinal Cupich one-on-one with ABC7 I-Team as church faces new clergy abuse crisis
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religioncatholic churchvatican cityromeblase cupichsex abuseu.s. & worldsex abuse against childrenpriest sex abusepope francis
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Catholic church sex abuse survivors carefully watching historic Rome summit
Roman Catholic Church leaders prepare for global meeting on clergy sex abuse
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Catholic church sex abuse survivors carefully watching historic Rome summit
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Roman Catholic Church leaders prepare for global meeting on clergy sex abuse
Tom Ricketts addresses leaked Joe Ricketts emails
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
Firefighters battle extra-alarm fire at West Loop metal plating plant
Growing concerns about how Illinois enforces gun laws
1 found dead after Homewood fire
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
'LOOK AT ME NOW': Teen drops 145 pounds in a year
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy Thursday
Show More
R. Kelly moving out of West Side studio
ACLU threatens to sue WI school district over inappropriate cheer awards
Intense video shows professional skier stuck under avalanche
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list including prominent Democrats, media figures
More News