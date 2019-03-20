Religion & Spirituality

WATCH LIVE: Archdiocese officials respond to new list of Illinois priests accused of sexual misconduct

CHICAGO -- Attorneys who have represented clergy abuse victims across the United States released a report that lists the names of every Catholic priest and lay person in Illinois who has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct.

On Wednesday, the attorneys say they will release a 185-page report that includes background information and work histories of 395 priests and lay people accused in the state's six dioceses.

Attorney Mark Pearlman says this is the first time such a comprehensive Illinois list has been compiled. It aggregates previously reported information and it's not clear how much is new.

The Archdiocese of Chicago says it already releases the names of every priest who's had a substantiated allegation against him and turns over the names of those accused to law enforcement.

Attorneys released a 185-page report Wednesday that includes background information and work histories of 395 priests and lay people accused in the state's six dioceses.



Pope Francis celebrated a final Mass at the Vatican on Feb. 24, 2019 to conclude his summit of Catholic leaders summoned for a tutorial on preventing clergy sexual abuse.



RELATED: Rome summit on Catholic church sex abuse set to begin, survivors watching closely
Roman Catholic Church leaders gather at Vatican for global meeting on clergy sex abuse

AG Madigan: There are more abusive priests than dioceses disclosed

Illinois sex abuse investigation finds Catholic Church withheld names of at least 500 accused priests

Illinois attorney general will begin look at Roman Catholic dioceses in state

Chicago Archdiocese denies existence of "secret files"

Cardinal Cupich one-on-one with ABC7 I-Team as church faces new clergy abuse crisis
