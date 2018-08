Report: Elgin woman shot 3 times by police

A report sheds new light on a deadly Elgin police shooting from March.The Chicago Tribune reported that Decynthia Clements was shot three times by an Elgin officer; twice in the head and once in the chest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.The Medical Examiner's Office also said Clements had cocaine in her system.Police said she had a knife as she got out of her burning car on I-90. Police said they negotiated with her for over an hour after unsuccessfully trying to make a traffic stop. During the negotiations her vehicle caught fire. Police said she was shot after lunging at officers with the knife.