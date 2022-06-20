religion

Salem Baptist Church Rev. James Meeks announces retirement, names Charlie Dates as successor

By
EMBED <>More Videos

South Side Rev. James Meeks to retire, names successor

Juneteenth was a busy day for Reverend James Meeks with events throughout the city.

Monday was even busier as the longtime senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church was greeted with gratitude after announcing he was stepping down.

"It's time for a young generation to come forward with new challenges facing us," said Meeks.

Meeks told the congregation the news while introducing his successor, Charlie Dates, on Sunday.

"There is a young man in our midst who is an exceptional preacher. He has his doctorate degree. He came out of our church and it's time for young people to step up and be given a chance," Meeks said.

Meeks ran and won as state senator in 2002 and served until 2013. And in 2005, he oversaw the 10,000-seat community and worship center built in the historic Pullman district called "The House of Hope."

"We voted that area dry and after we voted that area dry, Walmart came in. The church actually changed the face of that community," he said.

Just as he was called to the ministry, Meeks said he was called to pass the baton.

"All we are is servants of the people and I'm glad I had the chance to serve," he said. "I hope to keep serving people."

Meeks and First Lady Jamell Meeks plan to enjoy some special family events coming up. His last official day as senior pastor will be Jan. 15, the Sunday before Dr. King's holiday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagopullmanreligionstate politicschurchpoliticscommunityretirementjuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELIGION
Leader of Mexico-based church gets more than 16 years for sex abuse
Black, gay faith leaders find common ground in experiences of racism
Parents protest closure of south suburban Catholic school
North suburban high schools add kosher options to menu
TOP STORIES
Dump truck crashes on I-90, blocking lanes, ISP says
Man shot, killed outside North Chicago nightclub
College basketball star killed in NYC mass shooting, 8 others wounded
Woman severely injured in Rogers Park attempted sex assault
Pence targets Biden in Chicago speech, largely avoids Jan. 6, Trump
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
Lightfoot wants 24th Ward alderman to be replaced by his sister
Show More
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
Flight woes blamed on severe weather, staff shortages, high demand
South Shore voting rights panel held ahead of IL Primary Election
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
More TOP STORIES News