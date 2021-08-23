Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., wife 'responding positively' to COVID-19 treatment, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline, remain hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.Their son, Jonathan Jackson, shared an update on his parent's condition Sunday with ABC7."She had been real lethargic with flu-like symptoms [and] went to the hospital Friday," he said. "Then it was diagnosed that she and my dad both had contracted COVID."According to the family, the couple is now resting comfortably and responding positively to treatment."She is having some oxygen, but is able to function and breathe on her own without a respirator," Jonathan said. "Nothing severe. Because of her age and her current health, it is more challenging."Reverend Jackson, who is 79, was fully vaccinated back in January, receiving two does of the Pfizer vaccine. Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's back in 2017.Sunday night there was a Zoom prayer circle with several pastors and supporters."None of us expected to be at this moment, but as Rev. Jackson often says, 'the ground is no place for a champion and we know we must rise to the occasion,'" said Janette Wilson with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition."We have walked with them, we have prayed with them and we have laughed with them, and we embrace them at this very hour," added Rev. Otis Moss.The Jackson family knows the battle is not over yet."This is vicious and it can turn quickly, so we are trying to stay upbeat and optimistic. But, I have seen this thing turn on a dime. You really just do not know," Jonathan said.