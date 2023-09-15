Ribfest 2023 kicks off Friday at DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton

Ribfest 2023 kicks off at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton Friday.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Friday is the first day of Ribfest at the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

The Exchange Club of Naperville is in charge of the event.

This year's fest will be hosted in Wheaton for the second time and ABC-7 is a proud sponsor of Ribfest.

Chairperson Jerry Kochurka joined ABC7 to talk about the purpose of the festival and what people can expect.

Third Eye Blind will headline Friday night, with other festival performers including 7th Heaven, Phil Vassar, Alexandra Key, Hillbilly Rockstarz, Danhattans, OMT and Superchar Band.

Admission to the festival is $5 and concert tickets are separate.

The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information visit www.ribfest.net.