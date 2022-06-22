USO BBQ for the Troops 2022: Chicagoland car dealerships team up to raise money for USO Illinois

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- Car dealerships from across Chicagoland are teaming up with USO Illinois to raise money for our men and women in uniform.This truly is a community effort every year. For the past nine years, nearly $950,000 has been raised for USO Illinois. The funds support 350,000 military families annually.Mark your calendars for July 16, when dealerships across the area are going to be firing up their grills for a USO BBQ for the Troops, where much of that money will be raised for USO Illinois.To preview the event, there are interesting military vehicles on display at the Chicago Automobile Trade Association headquarters in Oakbrook Terrace, along with some of the latest vehicles across the auto industry."USO has been proud to be the force behind the forces, keeping our service members connected to family, home and country throughout their service to our nation," said Christopher Schmidt, executive director of USO Illinois.Not only do they do great work here, but Schmidt said USO is also operating 21 separate locations servicing service members that have been sent to Eastern Europe.For more information, visit the