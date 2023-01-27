Chicago crime: Police release photos of man who allegedly attacked 2 women in River North

The Chicago Police Department released images of a man who allegedly attacked two women in River North near State and Ontario.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released photos of a man wanted for apparently random attacks on two different women in River North.

On the afternoon of Jan. 5, police said this man walked toward a 50-year-old woman near State and Ontario as she was crossing the street. He punched her in the jaw, and then kept walking.

Just 10 minutes later, also in that area, police said the same man kicked a 38-year-old woman in the leg.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the man to call them.

