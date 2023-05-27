Off-duty Michigan police officer in custody after gun goes off in River North hotel room, injuring 2

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Michigan police officer is in custody after a gun went off in a River North hotel room on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The off-duty officer, a 23-year-old man from the Grand Rapids area, was inside a hotel room with another man, 25, in 300 block of North Dearborn Street at about 3:10 p.m. Police said the younger man was handling a gun when it went off, striking himself and the older man.

The off-duty officer, shot in the hand, was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. The other man, shot in the stomach, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

The officer is in custody and charges are pending. Police found two guns on the scene, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

