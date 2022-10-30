4 hospitalized after reported overdoses at River North club: CFD

Chicago police did not immediately have any additional information on suspected OD incident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were hospitalized early Sunday morning, after Chicago fire crews responded to a River North club for reported overdoses.

CFD was on the scene at Sound-Bar, located at 226 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., Chicago fire officials said.

Two male victims and one woman were taken to Rush University Medical Center, CFD said. Another male victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Chicago police did not immediately have any additional information about the incident, but confirmed "several people were transported by CFD."

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

