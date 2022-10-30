WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

4 hospitalized after reported overdoses at River North club: CFD

Chicago police did not immediately have any additional information on suspected OD incident

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, October 30, 2022 12:27PM
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were hospitalized early Sunday morning, after Chicago fire crews responded to a River North club for reported overdoses.

CFD was on the scene at Sound-Bar, located at 226 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., Chicago fire officials said.

RELATED: 'Gracious, kind' teen girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says

Two male victims and one woman were taken to Rush University Medical Center, CFD said. Another male victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Chicago police did not immediately have any additional information about the incident, but confirmed "several people were transported by CFD."

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.