Riverdale shooting victim's family seeks help; FBI offers $10K award for information leading to arrest of killers

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of Nicholas Dukes urge for anyone with information to come forward regarding Dukes' killers.

Dukes was killed on Dec. 14, 2020 in Riverdale. Investigators said Joshua Bobbitt and Nicholas Morris were traveling on South Halsted and made a U-turn and pursued Dukes' car. They fired multiple rounds and fatally injured him.

It is believed they stayed to watch the vehicle run off the road before fleeing.

Morris is believed to be harbored by associates in the south suburbs.
The FBI offered $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of either offender. Information on both yields $10,000.
