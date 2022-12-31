WATCH LIVE

More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, December 31, 2022 1:58AM
Employees at Rivers Casino in suburban Des Plaines had their paychecks stolen, altered, and cashed, according to federal authorities.

Now federal authorities are investigating.

Now federal authorities are investigating.

Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen between December 12 and 23 after being mailed to employees.

The checks were worth between $300 and $1,600 each.

The names and amounts on the checks were altered and were then cashed at currency exchanges and other businesses in Chicago.

