More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Employees at Rivers Casino in suburban Des Plaines had their paychecks stolen, altered, and cashed.

Now federal authorities are investigating.

Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen between December 12 and 23 after being mailed to employees.

The checks were worth between $300 and $1,600 each.

The names and amounts on the checks were altered and were then cashed at currency exchanges and other businesses in Chicago.