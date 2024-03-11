Gwyneth Paltrow cheers on 1st-time Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. while getting hair done

LOS ANGELES -- As Ke Huy Quan opened the envelope to announce Robert Downey Jr. as the Academy Award winner for best actor in a supporting role, the "Oppenheimer" star's longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow showed her support on social media.

Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Oppenheimer" Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The Oscar-winning actress posted a video on her Instagram stories Sunday while streaming the event, tagging the first-time winner, " [ Robert Downey Jr. ] takes it!"

Paltrow, 51, filmed the moment as it played out on her laptop. She erupted with excitement, turning the phone around to reveal her head of plastic wrap and hair products as she fist pumped in celebration for her friend's first win.

Robert Downey Jr.'s win for his role as Lewis Strauss was his third Oscar nomination.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures via AP

This split image shows Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss in 1950, left, and at the Senate-House Atomic Energy Committee in Washington on Nov. 4, 1954, right.

The longtime friends worked together as co-stars in Marvel's hit "Iron Man" franchise.

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Paltrow, who won her own Oscar for her performance in "Shakespeare in Love," participated in Vogue's "73 Questions" video series and revealed a funny, yet functional use for her Oscar statuette: it holds open a large wooden door in her Amagansett, New York, home.

"My doorstop! It works perfectly," she said referencing the award.