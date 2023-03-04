Chicago shooting: Man found fatally shot inside Rogers Park home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot on Chicago's North Side on Friday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 7500 block of North Damen Avenue at about 8:51 p.m., police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot, and found an unresponsive 37-year-old man inside a residence.

The victim, shot in the head, was transported in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A woman, who was in the residence at the time of the shooting, was taken to Area Three for questioning, police said. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood