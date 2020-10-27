FedEx hiring 600 people at new Romeoville facility to keep up with holiday demand

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- FedEx is hiring hundreds of people in the southwest suburbs as the holiday season approaches.
The delivery services company has opened a new 470,000-square-foot ground facility in Romeoville. FedEx plans to add about 600 jobs to handle the expected increase in volume over the holiday season.
The Romeoville facility can handle up to 15,000 packages per hour and better serve customers as e-commerce has grown immensely.
Opening positions offer competitive wages, paid parental leave, wide range of benefits, including medical and dental coverage, and employee discounts.
Interested candidates can visit the FedEx website to learn more and apply.
