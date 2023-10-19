Man convicted in 1976 of killing CPD Officer Terrence Loftus released after re-sentencing

Ronnie Carrasquillo, who was convicted in 1976 of killing Chicago police Officer Terrence Loftus, has been released after re-sentencing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man convicted of killing a Chicago police officer was released from prison Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Ronnie Carrasquillo was convicted of killing Officer Terrence Loftus in 1976.

He was originally sentenced to between 200 and 600 years in prison.

Carrasquillo claimed the shooting was an accident, and an Illinois appeals court recently ordered a re-sentencing.

A Cook County judge then re-sentenced him to time served, which is 46 years in prison.

He had been held in Stateville in south suburban Crest Hill.