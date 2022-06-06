CPD releases photos of car connected to Roscoe Village hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos of a car that they said hit a person on a motorcycle in Roscoe Villag.It happened about 3 p.m. Friday on West Roscoe Street near Damen Avenue, CPD said.The victim was seriously hurt.Police are looking for a white- or silver-colored 2011 to 2013 Toyota Prius C.Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521. Tipsters can remain anonymous atChicago police warned residents not to approach the car if they see it, but to call 911 with its location and direction of travel and a quick description of the vehicle.