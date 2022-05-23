hit and run

Mag Mile hit-and-run: Missouri man hit by driver fleeing police stop, loses both legs

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man loses both legs after Mag Mile hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Missouri man was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver fleeing a police stop on Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

"I just kept asking him to hold my hand. You need to stay with me! Me and the boys need you!" his wife Amy Summary recalled.

MORE: Marine veteran seriously injured in Irving Park hit-and-run

Bryce Summary and his wife were walking near the Mag Mile on May 12 when a white Mercedes tried to drive away from a traffic stop and hit another car, before barreling into a building.

"I remember him telling me, 'Look at that!' and I felt a push," Amy Summary said. "I looked behind me, thinking Bryce had ran with me, but when I turned around I didn't see him. And then, when I looked around the planters and stuff that were there, I saw him on the ground."

"I thought he was dead," she admitted. "His legs were pretty -- there was severe damage."

Chicago police first reported he was in good condition, but his family says his injuries are far worse. His legs were crushed, and both had to be amputated. His family said so far he's undergone six surgeries.

READ MORE: Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash, Oak Park police say

His family is hoping Chicago police will make an arrest as they begin to prepare for major changes at home to their lives.

No one is currently in custody, Chicago police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopriver northhit and runchicago crimechicago violencetraffic stopamputeechicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Marine veteran seriously injured in Irving Park hit-and-run
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash: Oak Park police
Woman, 28, critically injured in Lawndale hit-and-run: CPD
Chicago man charged in deadly Old Irving Park hit-and-run crash
TOP STORIES
Horse 'close to death' after 8-mile Dan Ryan ride now recovering
Woman found screaming in abandoned Far South Side house, neighbor says
Plan to build Bally's casino in River West moves forward
Feds recorded Madigan learning about secret payments, records show
Man shot, killed on train; police release photos of suspected gunman
Arby's is selling a fast-food staple it's never offered before
Body found in Lake Michigan near Wilmette, police say
Show More
Illinoisan Leah Marlene places 3rd in American Idol
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Kate Moss expected to testify
Something strange is happening with our universe: NASA
Supreme Court ruling results in 'tragic loss' for death row inmates
More TOP STORIES News