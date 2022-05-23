Mag Mile hit-and-run: Missouri man hit by driver fleeing police stop, loses both legs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Missouri man was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver fleeing a police stop on Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said."I just kept asking him to hold my hand. You need to stay with me! Me and the boys need you!" his wife Amy Summary recalled.Bryce Summary and his wife were walking near the Mag Mile on May 12 when a white Mercedes tried to drive away from a traffic stop and hit another car, before barreling into a building."I remember him telling me, 'Look at that!' and I felt a push," Amy Summary said. "I looked behind me, thinking Bryce had ran with me, but when I turned around I didn't see him. And then, when I looked around the planters and stuff that were there, I saw him on the ground.""I thought he was dead," she admitted. "His legs were pretty -- there was severe damage."Chicago police first reported he was in good condition, but his family says his injuries are far worse. His legs were crushed, and both had to be amputated. His family said so far he's undergone six surgeries.His family is hoping Chicago police will make an arrest as they begin to prepare for major changes at home to their lives.No one is currently in custody, Chicago police said.