70-year-old man found dead after Rosemoor house fire ID'd by family

A man was found dead by the Chicago Fire Department after they put out a house fire on the city's South Side early Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was found dead after a house fire was put out early Sunday has been identified.

The fire started around midnight near 103rd Street and South Calumet Avenue, in the city's Rosemoor neighborhood, CFD said.

The 70-year-old man was found dead in a bed after the fire was put out, according to CFD.

Family members identified the man as Aaron Gill to ABC7. His siblings and neighbors said he was a selfless person who was well known in the community.

Gill's cause of death was not immediately known

No other injuries were reported, CFD said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.