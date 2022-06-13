3 found dead in Round Lake Beach home; person of interest in custody, police say

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody after police said three people were found dead inside a far north suburban home Monday afternoon.Round Lake Beach police said they were contacted around 1:40 p.m. to perform a well-being check inside a home in the 200-block of E. Camden Lane. That's when they discovered three bodies inside.Due to the active homicide investigation, police said they cannot release further details at this time. However, investigators called it an "isolated incident" and said there is no further risk to the public.