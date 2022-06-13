homicide investigation

3 found dead in Round Lake Beach home; person of interest in custody, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

3 found dead in Round Lake Beach home, police say

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody after police said three people were found dead inside a far north suburban home Monday afternoon.

Round Lake Beach police said they were contacted around 1:40 p.m. to perform a well-being check inside a home in the 200-block of E. Camden Lane. That's when they discovered three bodies inside.

Due to the active homicide investigation, police said they cannot release further details at this time. However, investigators called it an "isolated incident" and said there is no further risk to the public.

This is a breaking news story. ABC7 Eyewitness News has a reporter and crew on the scene. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for the latest.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
round lake beachhomicide investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Naperville man charged with drug-induced homicide in overdose death
More collar counties charging dealers for drug overdose deaths
Man who police say killed woman, assaulted her with hammer arrested
TOP STORIES
Naked woman steals CPD squad car, hits officer, police say
5 new monkeypox cases in Chicago; 1 linked to conference: CDPH
Chicago severe weather possible ahead of dangerous heat | Live Radar
Drag queen speaks out after alleged Proud Boy group storms kids' event
Plane makes emergency landing on course while golfers play
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
COVID Update: IL reports 2,071 new cases, zero deaths
Show More
Man says ex's acquaintance shot him, tried to run him over in Lakeview
Kevin Spacey formally charged with 4 counts of sexual assault
1 shot near West Side high school, Chicago police say
1 killed in I-290 crash near Harlem Avenue: ISP
Chicago Weather: Warm Monday with strong storms in afternoon
More TOP STORIES News