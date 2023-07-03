17-year-old boy who went missing while walking dogs in 2015 found 8 years later: officials

Rudy Farias has been found eight years after going missing in 2015 when walking his dogs on Tidwell and CE King in northwest Houston, officials say.

The then-17-year-old was reported missing in 2015 after his dogs returned from a walk without him, prompting an extensive search

HOUSTON -- A 25-year-old man is recovering in the hospital following an eight-year disappearance in Texas, according to authorities.

Rudy Farias was 17 years old when he was walking his two dogs in northwest Houston on March 6, 2015. His family reported him missing after his dogs were recovered, but Farias was not found.

In 2015, authorities reported Farias was diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. Texas EquuSearch began asking the public for help in finding him, noting that he was possibly disoriented and hadn't been taking his medication.

Authorities said they temporarily suspended the search for the then-17-year-old on March 10, 2015, while they worked to gather more information. Two days later, on March 12, the hunt continued and ended the next day.

On March 13, 2015, authorities thanked searchers for their commitment while looking for Farias in rain-soaked fields.

On Sunday, July 2, 2023, authorities confirmed that Farias was located and safe, although details behind his disappearance are still unclear.