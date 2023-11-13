Evanston City Council expected to vote on Northwestern's Ryan Field rebuild plan

The Evanston City Council is expected to vote Monday on a plan for Northwestern to rebuild Ryan Field.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston City Council is scheduled to meet Monday night, where they're expected to vote on the controversial plan to rebuild Northwestern University's Ryan Field.

It's been an ongoing debate in Evanston and the privately funded project is drawing major community pushback.

The plan is to rebuild the stadium and hold concerts and other events after it is refurbished.

SEE ALSO | Evanston neighbors, activists protest nearly $1B Ryan Field renovation plan

Northwestern's most recent proposal included public benefits funding for the city, in response to concerns over zoning and public safety.

Last month, council members met and after nearly eight hours and the ordinances that would approve plans to build a new Ryan Field advanced.

The biggest issue for residents are sound, safety and traffic.

If the ordinances pass, Northwestern will have the city's permission to begin construction, which is slated to be complete by 2026.

The Council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m.