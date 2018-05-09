A family in Plainfield is desperately hoping for their son's safe return after the sailor, who is now based in Washington State, disappeared during a hike in the Olympic National Forest.Jeremiah Adams graduated from Oswego East in 2012, and joined the Navy the following year. He was stationed in Washington."I'm just hoping he is somewhere safe waiting to be found," his mother Christine Adams said.Jeremiah's parents are left to worry and wait to hear about search efforts underway in the Pacific Northwest wilderness."He's an avid hiker, he enjoys being out in the mountains, out in nature. It's not a new hobby he picked up yesterday," Christine said.Jeremiah, a 2nd Class Petty Officer, is stationed onboard the USS Nimitz which is based in Bremerton. Authorities said he was last seen Friday morning leaving for a day hike at Olympic National Forest.On Saturday, authorities said he failed to meet friends for a planned hike. Instead, late Monday night fellow sailors found his 2013 Ford Fiesta near the Lower Greywolf Trailhead."The police said his wallet was in the car, but that would have been normal if he was hiking. He would have taken his phone but there is zero cell service," said Stephen Adams, father.Jeremiah's family said he looked forward to days in the wilderness. They said they want to thank the searchers."I want them to know how grateful we are. I would like to be there personally to do that, at the same time. I have a support system here," Christine said."We hope that he's found soon," said Stephen.Jeremiah is a nuclear electrician on the Nimitz. His two brothers are traveling to Washington to join the search effort.