Val, Ryan learn spring Mediterranean salad recipe; 'Hollywood Stargirl' review

You can even make your own salad dressing
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Val, Ryan discuss latest stories, headlines

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Val chatted about the latest stories and headlines, including how to get your checked bags first at the airport, a national popcorn shortage and why you won't see Elvis performing any more weddings in Vegas.

Alessi in the Kitchen


On "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan learned how to make a Mediterranean salad.



Ryan and Val got cooking in the kitchen with "Windy City Weekend's" first in-studio chef! Chef Niall Gallus made a fresh Mediterranean spring salad.

Ingredients:

- Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Vigo Marinated Artichoke Hearts
- Vigo Roasted Red Peppers
- Vigo Capote Capers
- Feta Cheese
- Cucumbers
- Red Onion
- Romaine Lettuce
- Grilled Chicken
- Alessi Breadsticks

Recipe:

- Combine and whisk vinegars, honey, garlic, mustard and herbs.

- Place oil into a squirt bottle.
- Whisk and gradually combine the oil with mixture to emulsify.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.

Recipe for the Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette:

(Requires whisk, bowl, squirt bottle)

- 2 tablespoons Alessi Balsamic Vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Alessi Red Wine Vinegar
- 3 tablespoons Honey
- 2 teaspoons of Alessi Garlic Puree
- 2-3 teaspoons Dijon Mustard
- Fresh basil
- Fresh oregano
- 3/4 cup Canola or Grapeseed Oil

You can find Alessi products by visiting the Alessi website.

Also, be sure to check out Valli Produce's website to find a location near you. Facebook: Valli Produce

Organized Chaos


A sisterhood of motorcycle riding women hit the road for thrills, friendship and LGBTQ+ pride.



A sisterhood of motorcycle riding women hit the road for thrills, friendship and LGBTQ+ pride. They rev up the crowd every year at the Pride Parade.

Spend or Save


Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.



Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to say whether to spend or save on the latest movies and streaming shows!

'Hustle' - SPEND
A Netflix original film starring Adam Sandler as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who discovers a generational player abroad

'Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special' - SPEND
Shortly before Norm Macdonald's death, he recorded a "stand-up" special at his home, with no audience. The recording of this special is followed by a tribute in which David Letterman, Dave Chappelle, Conan O'Brien and others share their memories of Macdonald.

'Skate or Die' - SPEND
A documentary about the skateboarding scene in Chicago and in particular a skateboarding 17-year-old in Little Village who hopes to escape the cycle of poverty and gang life in his family

'Hollywood Stargirl' on Disney+ - SPEND
The sequel to the popular Disney+ movie "Stargirl," with our title teenager and her mom moving to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams.
