Val, Ryan learn spring Mediterranean salad recipe; 'Hollywood Stargirl' review

Alessi in the Kitchen

Organized Chaos

Spend or Save

Ryan and Val chatted about the latest stories and headlines, including how to get your checked bags first at the airport, a national popcorn shortage and why you won't see Elvis performing any more weddings in Vegas.

Ryan and Val got cooking in the kitchen with "'s" first in-studio chef! Chef Niall Gallus made a fresh Mediterranean spring salad.

Ingredients:
- Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Vigo Marinated Artichoke Hearts
- Vigo Roasted Red Peppers
- Vigo Capote Capers
- Feta Cheese
- Cucumbers
- Red Onion
- Romaine Lettuce
- Grilled Chicken
- Alessi Breadsticks

Directions:
- Combine and whisk vinegars, honey, garlic, mustard and herbs.
- Place oil into a squirt bottle.
- Whisk and gradually combine the oil with mixture to emulsify.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
(Requires whisk, bowl, squirt bottle)

Vinaigrette ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons Alessi Balsamic Vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Alessi Red Wine Vinegar
- 3 tablespoons Honey
- 2 teaspoons of Alessi Garlic Puree
- 2-3 teaspoons Dijon Mustard
- Fresh basil
- Fresh oregano
- 3/4 cup Canola or Grapeseed Oil

A sisterhood of motorcycle riding women hit the road for thrills, friendship and LGBTQ+ pride. They rev up the crowd every year at the Pride Parade.

Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to say whether to spend or save on the latest movies and streaming shows!

Hustle: A Netflix original film starring Adam Sandler as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who discovers a generational player abroad

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special: Shortly before Norm Macdonald's death, he recorded a "stand-up" special at his home, with no audience. The recording of this special is followed by a tribute in which David Letterman, Dave Chappelle, Conan O'Brien and others share their memories of Macdonald.

Minding the Gap: A documentary about the skateboarding scene in Chicago and in particular a skateboarding 17-year-old in Little Village who hopes to escape the cycle of poverty and gang life in his family

Hollywood Stargirl: The sequel to the popular Disney+ movie "Stargirl," with our title teenager and her mom moving to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams.