Samantha Chatman talks about new book with Val and Ryan; 'Top Gun' review

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Samantha Chatman joined Val and Ryan during host chat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Ryan and Val were joined by ABC7's Samantha Chatman for Host Chat!

She talked about the inspiration behind her children's Book "Mia Gets Sick, But Doesn't Quit."

In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chatman wanted to connect with kids by inspiring them to continue reading and learning while at home.

Between e-learning and quarantines, children were vocal about their disappointment in being away from school and their friends. The book strives to teach little ones about the power of shifting perspective and having fun, even if they have to stay home for a little while.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from the book will be donated to Make-A-Wish Illinois, which supports children who are battling critical illnesses.

"Children who are sick have a different life, and they have to work their way through it," said Stephanie Springs, CEO of Make-A-Wish Illinois. "A wish is an incredible experience. It allows the kid to make something happen that's very important to them. They may have cancer. They may have sickle cell anemia and the wish gives them hope. We've done studies that prove that their emotional well-being is improved by a wish! So just as you point out in your book, kids need something. They need joy!"

Since being founded locally in 1985, Make-A-Wish Illinois has granted more than 16,000 wishes, and continues its mission to share the power of a wish with children in all 102 counties across the state.

Chatman said she is excited to continue her support and partnership with such an outstanding organization.

You can purchase Chatman's book at The Silver Room shop in Hyde Park or at samanthachatman.com.

Luya Poetry


ABC 7 Chicago is celebrating the stories of the AAPI community and sharing their voices in this year's half-hour special, "Our Chicago: Asian Voices."



Chris Aldana founded Luya, a local poetry organization in 2018. The idea formed when she noticed the lack of Asian poets as she was going around.

"I know the people in our community have the stories to tell. So I was wondering where those folks were," Aldana said. She chose the name Luya because it means ginger in Filipino. She thought the idea of ginger, often used in Asian cultures to heal, was the perfect sentiment for the healing process many artists and poets can find at Luya.

To learn more about Luya, see their upcoming events or to join visit luyapoetry.com.

Spend or Save


Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.



"Top Gun: Maverick" - SPEND

The highly anticipated sequel to "Top Gun" (1986) -- Tom Cruise returns as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a decorated test pilot training a group of graduates on one of his toughest missions yet.

"Pistol" - SPEND

Oscar winner Danny Boyle ("Slumdog Millionaire") directs a limited FX on Hulu series about the life and times of the band, Sex Pistols.

"Angelyne" - SPEND

"Angelyne" is a Peacock limited series on the life of the Los Angeles billboard icon and model Angelyne, played by Emmy Rossum.

"Facing Nolan" - SPEND

"Facing Nolan" is a documentary on the major league baseball pitcher Nolan Ryan from the viewpoint of his teammates and hitters he's faced.
