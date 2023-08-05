WATCH LIVE

Golden Retriever befriends electric bike thief, stopping him for belly rubs and cuddles

Saturday, August 5, 2023 8:03PM
A San Diego bike thief befriends a Golden Retriever before stealing its owner's $1,300 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle, police say.

SAN DIEGO, California -- Authorities are looking for a man who stole a bike from someone's garage, but surveillance video showing a friend he made before leaving the scene of the crime had the internet buzzing.

The San Diego Police Department said the theft happened on July 15 at 10:40 p.m.

A man can be seen entering a garage and taking a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle.

"This isn't your average bike; it's distinct, featuring "8-ball" caps on the tire valves, an "8-ball" logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern," police said.

The suspect was about to make his escape with the electric bike that costs about $1,300 when the owner's dog emerged from the house.

But instead of barking at the suspect, the Golden Retriever gave him a friendly greeting and even received some belly rubs.

Authorities say the thief has not been caught yet. Police describe the suspect as a white man who was last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack.

