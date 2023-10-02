2 children dead, 1 hospitalized after falling into San Jose, California day care pool, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Two children have died after drowning at a San Jose, California residential day care Monday, police said. One child remains hospitalized.

San Jose police responded to help firefighters with a welfare check at a residential day care around 9:05 a.m., officials said.

RELATED: Caught on video: 12-year-old saves drowning man, credits CPR learned from 'Stranger Things'

Police say several children fell into a pool.

This is an image of Fleetwood Drive in San Jose, Calif. following the drowning deaths of two children at a residential day care on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

MORE: Future of North Bay low income-serving children's center in jeopardy as lease expires

Three children were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Two of the children were pronounced dead. The third child's condition is now considered non-life threatening, police said.

The SJPD Homicide Unit and Santa Clara County District Attorneys Office are investigating the incident.