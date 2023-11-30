Car window smashed during California road rage incident, nearly blinding dog

Suspects were caught on video punching car windows during a road rage incident in San Jose, injuring the driver and nearly blinding a dog inside.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A dog and a driver are recovering after a road rage incident in San Jose, California nearly blinded the animal. The incident was captured on camera.

That dog, a one-year-old Maltipoo named Bambi, is now recovering.

"It's still, like, left him very disabled in a way," said James, who was driving the car Bambi was in and did not want to give away his full identity out of fear.

Image of Bambi, a maltipoo hurt during a road rage incident in San Jose, Calif. on Nov. 11, 2023. KGO-TV

San Jose police say it happened on Nov. 11 in the area of Capital Expressway and Tully Road.

A driver in the area shot the video of the incident.

That video showed two people who were already outside of their silver BMW. They confronted James in his car, with Bambi and another dog inside.

Shortly after, another driver jumped out of a different nearby car, walked over and jumped on the back window, smashing it.

"The windows are shattered all over the backseat, all over the front seat," James said.

Glass covered Bambi's body and got into his eyes.

James said he believes the drivers were mad at him for not driving over the speed limit.

"He started waving middle fingers and hand signs, and I kind of rolled down the window and asked him, like, 'Hey, what's up? Is there something wrong? Did I do something wrong?' James said. "I guess he got really agitated and mad with that."

James tried driving away but said that the driver followed him.

Things got violent when they came to a stop.

"The first person who was following me got out of his car with his friend, started punching me through the window," James said.

The person in the other car smashed the window a short time later.

James says he did not know any of the suspects prior to the incident.

San Jose police say the people in the two cars who approached James are all connected.

The suspect who jumped on the back window was arrested and faces felony vandalism, battery and animal abuse.

"It is all a very dangerous situation that they engaged in," said Stacie Shih, a San Jose Police Department spokesperson. "Really jeopardized not only the driver, the occupants, and the dogs, but the people around them."

Police say if you find yourself in a potential road rage incident, don't engage.

"I think it's important to always take a step back," Shih said. "I'm not saying that road rage is justifiable but you never know where someone is coming from. With that said, everyone is responsible for following the rules of the road."

Police say they are still working to identify the other people involved.