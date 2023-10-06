Most Chicagoans prefer to end 'sanctuary city' status: M3 Strategies poll

What is a sanctuary city? As more migrants in Chicago arrive, most residents want an end to their sanctuary city status, a M3 Strategies poll says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As more buses carrying migrants arrive every day, Chicago's designation as a sanctuary city is waning among likely voters, according to a new poll conducted by M3 Strategies.

"A majority of Chicagoans prefer to end sanctuary city versus keep it," said M3 Strategies Pollster Matt Podgorski.

Podgorski said 46% of those polled said no more sanctuary city, 39% said Chicago should remain one and 14% were unsure. Chicago residents were polled all over city.

"It was 600+ likely voters. The method was SMS to web, all text message and web-based surveys, and we polled only folks who voted in the most recent municipal election," Podgorski said.

The poll was broken down along racial lines.

"White voters actually prefer to keep it as a sanctuary city by a 10-point majority, whereas minority voters overwhelmingly wanted to end sanctuary city as it is today," Podgorski said.

The poll included 18 questions on why likely voters wanted the sanctuary city status to end or remain. Podgorksi said minority voters were very concerned about resources to support the migrant crisis being drained from their communities.

It was Mayor Harold Washington in 1985 who issued an executive order, designating Chicago as a sanctuary city. It was meant to prohibit city employees, including police, from enforcing federal immigration laws.

"If people are victims of crime, we want them to know the can call police and report it and work with police, and not fear themselves or a loved one will end up in his hands of ICE," said 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

Ramirez-Rosa said people against a sanctuary city must remember its original purpose. As for minority voters, including Latinos, Ramirez-Rosa said the poll should have asked the questions differently.

"We should poll people accurately, and the question should be should no one in the city be afraid to call 911," Ramirez-Rosa said.

The poll results bolster a move by two aldermen, who recently introduced a resolution to place a referendum on the March ballot asking voters if Chicago should remain a sanctuary city.