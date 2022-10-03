Sandberg Jewelers closing after more than 100 years in business in Chicago area

Sandberg Jewelers in Skokie is closing its doors after more than 100 years in business in the Chicago area.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A jewelry store in Skokie that's been open more than 100 years is closing its doors.

Sandberg Jewelers is family owned and operated. It first opened in 1919 on Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, and later moved to Irving Park, and then Skokie.

The store will be offering a going out of business sale starting Friday, Oct. 7, with discounts of up to 70% off on diamond engagement rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, timepieces, estate jewelry and more.

"I'm thankful for the many years of unwavering support for me and the entire Sandberg family," Susan Sandberg said in a written statement. "A very special thanks to my husband Francois and to my siblings who, like me, grew up in the business and helped me along the way. Thank you to my cherished clients who have become extended family. Most of all, I am eternally grateful to Father God and Savior Jesus Christ for blessings and salvation."