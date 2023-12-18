Santa Claus supports young girl who didn't want to sit on his lap

A Santa Claus is being applauded for supporting the boundaries of a young girl who told him she didn't want to sit on his lap.

Katie Love took her daughter Adley to meet jolly old St. Nicholas on Sunday and told "Good Morning America" the 3-year-old had been "so excited" and talked about seeing him for weeks.

"As we got in line and she started to see a lot of the kids sitting on Santa's lap, she tugged on my shirt and said, 'Mom, I don't know if I want to do that.' And I said, 'That is completely OK Adley. You can say no, whatever makes you most comfortable,'" Love recounted.

The mom, who is also the CEO and founder of the social media agency Love Social Media, said she wasn't surprised her daughter felt uncomfortable but was taken aback to see her 3-year-old "so confidently voice that she did not want to do it in real time."

Three-year-old Adley went to visit Santa Claus at The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne hotel in Miami on Dec. 10 with her mom Katie Love. Courtesy Katie Love

Love captured her daughter's encounter with Santa and shared the moment in a TikTok video post, which has since gone viral with 2 million views and counting.

More than 3,000 TikTok users have commented on the video so far, with many sharing positive reactions.

"I love this. No reason to pressure her to be uncomfortable for a picture," wrote one TikTok user.

Another added, "I just cried. As a child who was uncomfortable w touch and fam who pushed me, this is so good to hear."

Love said she is "so proud" of her daughter for voicing her feelings at the time.

"I was so proud of her in that moment," Love said. "I want Adley, even as a toddler, to always feel in control of her body, of her actions."

Steve Lantz, a reverend and part-time Santa was at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Key Biscayne, Florida, that day, and said that when he heard Adley's request, he didn't hesitate to respond.