Sasha Daltonn's new book tells story behind Chicago Gospel Music Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jazz singer Sasha Daltonn has just written a book about how she founded the Chicago Gospel Music Festival.Daltonn has been singing all her life. As a little girl, she would perform with her aunt, who was a jazz singer."When I was on vacation, summer vacations, I would travel with them and they would put me in the show," Daltonn said. "And I guess that's where I got the bug, initially."Now in its 35th year, the Chicago Gospel Music Festival has been hailed as the world's largest gospel festival with an attendance of over 100,000."Dreams are the seedlings of reality," Daltonn said. "If the mind can conceive it, you can believe it. It will happen. Nothing is too big.""Unplugged: The Untold Story of Chicago's Gospel Music Festival," tells how Daltonn made her dream a reality.