Avoid getting ripped-off by scams for phony tickets, fake festivals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scammers are looking to take advantage of you and your desire to finally get out and about again this summer by offering phony tickets or fake festivals.
The Chicago area Better Business said it's BBB Scam Tracker
has received numerous reports from people who either purchased fake tickets
to real events or bought tickets to events that never existed!BEFORE YOU BUY:Search online for the name of the festival and make sure the name advertised leads to a website.Be sure the festival website has a real phone number and email address.Watch out for prices that sound too good to be true.Pay with a credit card so you can dispute the chargesAvoid buying tickets on third party online listings if you can
