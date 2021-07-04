Quick Tip

Avoid getting ripped-off by scams for phony tickets, fake festivals

By and Ann Pistone
Scams for phony tickets, fake festivals aim to take your money

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scammers are looking to take advantage of you and your desire to finally get out and about again this summer by offering phony tickets or fake festivals.

The Chicago area Better Business said it's BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports from people who either purchased fake tickets to real events or bought tickets to events that never existed!

BEFORE YOU BUY:
  • Search online for the name of the festival and make sure the name advertised leads to a website.

  • Be sure the festival website has a real phone number and email address.


  • Watch out for prices that sound too good to be true.

  • Pay with a credit card so you can dispute the charges

  • Avoid buying tickets on third party online listings if you can
