All lanes are blocked on Route 53 just north of Devon Avenue in Schaumburg, IL after a bad car crash.

Traffic getting by on shoulder

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A bad crash in the northern suburbs caused closures on Monday afternoon.

Two vehicles were involved in a bad crash on Route 53 in Schaumburg.

All lanes are blocked just north of Devon Avenue, and traffic is getting by on the shoulder of Route 53.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of the crash. Investigators were on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about the crash.