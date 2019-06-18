Schiller Park mother of four gets prison time for ISIS terror ties

We have done more than a dozen reports on this person the past four years-should be many links to fold into today's story.After more than four years behind bars, a Schiller Park mother of four young children will be spending some more time away from home.Mediha Medy Salkicevic was sentenced on Tuesday to 6 years in federal prison for supporting terrorist fighters in Syria.As the ABC7 I-Team first reported in 2015, Salkicevic was part of a small group of Bosnian nationals in Illinois, Missouri and New York who bought tactical gear and sent it overseas to ISIS fighters along with field supplies and cash.At the time of her arrest, she was working for an air cargo company at Chicago O'Hare Airport and has been locked up since then.Now 39, Salkicevic was among six accused terror-group operatives to be sentenced in the case which was prosecuted in St. Louis. One of accused ISIS supporters was from Rockford.The patriarch of the group, Abdullah Ramo Pazara, is a St. Louis Bosnian who died during jihadist combat in Iraq.Together, the Bosnian-Muslim jihadists called themselves "Lions" and operated a secret network aimed at underwriting terrorists militias-first aligned with Al Qaeda and then later with ISIS.Salkicevic, aka Medy Ummuluna and Bosna Mexico, espoused the ISIS philosophy that infidels should be killed and once said that unbelievers should be buried alive.At first Salkicevic planned to fight the federal charges, claiming she was a lawful combatant involved in a legitimate war. When a judge in St. Louis denied her legal team the ability to use that "legal combatant" defense, the west suburban wife and mother opted to cut her losses.