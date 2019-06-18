iteam

Schiller Park mother of four gets prison time for ISIS terror ties

By and Christine Tressel
We have done more than a dozen reports on this person the past four years-should be many links to fold into today's story.

After more than four years behind bars, a Schiller Park mother of four young children will be spending some more time away from home.

Mediha Medy Salkicevic was sentenced on Tuesday to 6 years in federal prison for supporting terrorist fighters in Syria.

As the ABC7 I-Team first reported in 2015, Salkicevic was part of a small group of Bosnian nationals in Illinois, Missouri and New York who bought tactical gear and sent it overseas to ISIS fighters along with field supplies and cash.

At the time of her arrest, she was working for an air cargo company at Chicago O'Hare Airport and has been locked up since then.
Now 39, Salkicevic was among six accused terror-group operatives to be sentenced in the case which was prosecuted in St. Louis. One of accused ISIS supporters was from Rockford.

The patriarch of the group, Abdullah Ramo Pazara, is a St. Louis Bosnian who died during jihadist combat in Iraq.

Together, the Bosnian-Muslim jihadists called themselves "Lions" and operated a secret network aimed at underwriting terrorists militias-first aligned with Al Qaeda and then later with ISIS.

Salkicevic, aka Medy Ummuluna and Bosna Mexico, espoused the ISIS philosophy that infidels should be killed and once said that unbelievers should be buried alive.

At first Salkicevic planned to fight the federal charges, claiming she was a lawful combatant involved in a legitimate war. When a judge in St. Louis denied her legal team the ability to use that "legal combatant" defense, the west suburban wife and mother opted to cut her losses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iteamterrorism
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ITEAM
Brendt Christensen U of I case turns on the footprint of a killer
As underworld workforce ages, John "Pudgy" Matassa claims he's sickly in move for sentencing delay
EXIT INTERVIEW: Exclusive sit down with just-departed Kim Foxx top staffer
Gambino mob boss Frank Cali gunned down in NY gangland hit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man sparks conversation then robs victims in Wicker Park
New Illinois texting, driving violations begin July 1
16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at port
Transit agencies seek pilot program to make transit more affordable, convenient in south suburbs
$25K reward offered in murder of off-duty Racine officer killed trying to stop robbery
Teen impaled in face by 10-inch knife after falling on it
3 dead after Michigan mom drives twins into Kalamazoo River
Show More
Man charged again in stabbing death of boy, 11, who begged for his life
Welcome to Gay Hell, Michigan, where only pride flags are allowed to fly
Millennium Park movies start Tuesday, full schedule out
More south suburban locations cleared to consume water after high lead levels detected
Calif. mother accused in death of special-needs boy kept hidden in closet
More TOP STORIES News