Chicago parents, children worry about possible school shootings, Lurie Children's survey finds

While the US deals with a deadly Nashville shooting, Lurie Children's Hospital found that Chicago parents and kids worry about future school shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The nation is dealing with the impact of another deadly mass shooting, following the attack at a school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Doctors at Lurie Children's Hospital are taking a closer look at how these tragedies impact families in the Chicago area.

In a recent survey from Lurie Children's Hospital, 67% of Chicago parents said they worry about the possibility of a mass shooting at their child's school. Their children's fears about school shootings were associated with lower scores on measures of well-being and higher scores on measures of stress.

Such tragedies have grown common in recent years, sparking anger, frustration and fear.

Leslie Helmcamp from Lurie Children's Hospital spoke with ABC7 about the findings in the report, and discussed how parents can engage in healthy conversations with their children about difficult topics.