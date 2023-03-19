Scratchboard Kitchen in Arlington Heights offers tasty culinary twist on brunch

Scratchboard Kitchen recently opened in Arlington Heights. Executive Chef Grace Goudie shared a delicious vegan recipe from the restaurant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A savory new brunch spot is serving up delicious meals, made right from scratch with local ingredients.

Scratchboard Kitchen recently opened in Arlington Heights, owned by Danielle Kuhn. The eatery offers tasty twists on your breakfast and lunch favorites. You'll also find a daily selection of house-made pastries, locally roasted coffee, specialty espresso drinks, kombucha and cold brew.

Executive Chef Grace Goudie expertly taps into surrounding farmland to create local ingredients in seasonally-inspired dishes, paired with a selection of beverages, including local craft beer, carefully curated wines and specialty cocktails.

She visited ABC7 to show us how to make one of the restaurant's signature dishes.

Mushroom Toast

Ingredients:

1 slice sourdough

1/4 cup cashew tahini spread (recipe below)

1 radish

2 celery stalks

3 pieces red vein sorrel

1 snap pea

1 cup mixed mushrooms ( beech, hen of the woods and king trumpet)

1 tsp sherry vinegar

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

Cashew spread ingredients:

1 cup tahini

1/4 cup and 3 tbsp lemon juice

1 garlic clove

1 tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 cup water

Directions:

Clean, dry and cook mushrooms. Saute them on medium high heat until golden brown. Season with salt sherry vinegar and olive oil.

Toast bread until golden brown.